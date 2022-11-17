Analyzing Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) & Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares pays out 79.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years and Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $216.79 million 7.56 $86.51 million $3.88 15.70 Northwest Bancshares $561.40 million 3.33 $154.32 million $1.01 14.55

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Northwest Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. Northwest Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Westamerica Bancorporation and Northwest Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northwest Bancshares 1 2 0 0 1.67

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.26%. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential downside of 13.83%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 43.31% 15.56% 1.43% Northwest Bancshares 24.18% 8.52% 0.91%

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Northwest Bancshares on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as indirect automobile loans. It operates through 78 branch offices in 21 counties in Northern and Central California. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loan products comprising one-to-four-family residential real estate loans and loans collateralized by multi-family residential and commercial real estate; commercial business loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, sales finance loans, unsecured personal loans, credit card loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 170 community-banking locations in Pennsylvania, Western New York, Eastern Ohio, and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

