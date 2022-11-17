Analyzing Kyndryl (KD) and Its Rivals

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Kyndryl to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kyndryl and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kyndryl Competitors 250 1671 2869 58 2.56

Kyndryl currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.83%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 41.72%. Given Kyndryl’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kyndryl has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -8.59% -51.01% -9.14% Kyndryl Competitors -253.05% -32.56% -7.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kyndryl and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Kyndryl and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion -$2.32 billion -1.57 Kyndryl Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.53

Kyndryl has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Kyndryl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kyndryl competitors beat Kyndryl on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

