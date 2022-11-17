Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vivid Seats (SEAT)

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ: SEAT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2022 – Vivid Seats had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $8.00.

11/15/2022 – Vivid Seats had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $20.00.

11/9/2022 – Vivid Seats had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.50 to $10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Vivid Seats had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Vivid Seats is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Vivid Seats Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SEAT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.94. 399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,661. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.