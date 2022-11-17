Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 17th (AAL, ADSK, BEG, BLND, CTEC, CWR, CYBN, CZNC, EXPN, FLTR)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 17th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 3,165 ($37.19) price target on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 540 ($6.35) price target on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 280 ($3.29) target price on the stock.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($18.33) target price on the stock.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 3,250 ($38.19) target price on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a £110 ($129.26) target price on the stock.

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 5,400 ($63.45) price target on the stock.

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital. They currently have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 720 ($8.46) price target on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,400 ($16.45) price target on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

SSE (LON:SSE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,900 ($22.33) target price on the stock.

SSE (LON:SSE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 1,835 ($21.56) price target on the stock.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

