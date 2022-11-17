Analysts Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) PT at $232.42

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,741,177.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,093 shares in the company, valued at $49,230,831.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $140.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.86. Zscaler has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

