Analysts Set iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) PT at $8.00

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.60.
ICAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on iCAD to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on iCAD to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on iCAD from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on iCAD from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.
Insider Activity at iCAD
In related news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 38,960 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $106,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 188,725 shares in the company, valued at $517,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
iCAD Stock Down 2.3 %
ICAD stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.17. iCAD has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $9.25.
iCAD Company Profile
iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.
