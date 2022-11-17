Analysts Set iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) PT at $8.00

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.60.

ICAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on iCAD to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on iCAD to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on iCAD from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on iCAD from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 38,960 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $106,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 188,725 shares in the company, valued at $517,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iCAD by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 353,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 102,378 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 880,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 207,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 444,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICAD stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.17. iCAD has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.

