Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP) recently:

11/16/2022 – Magellan Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Magellan Midstream Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.25. 10,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,182,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,252,000 after buying an additional 631,171 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $23,588,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after buying an additional 396,682 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,677,000 after buying an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after buying an additional 298,162 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

