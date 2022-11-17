Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP) recently:

  • 11/16/2022 – Magellan Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/1/2022 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/31/2022 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/28/2022 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/28/2022 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/28/2022 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 10/13/2022 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/12/2022 – Magellan Midstream Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.25. 10,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,182,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,252,000 after buying an additional 631,171 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $23,588,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after buying an additional 396,682 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,677,000 after buying an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after buying an additional 298,162 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

