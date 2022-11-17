Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/9/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $70.00 to $100.00.

11/8/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $68.00 to $81.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $69.00.

10/31/2022 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/31/2022 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

10/31/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $84.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $79.00.

10/28/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $72.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $78.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

10/13/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.65. 512,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,851,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $84.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

