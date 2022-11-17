Analysts Offer Predictions for Carvana Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.71). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($9.72) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.08) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. Carvana has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $304.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,300. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Carvana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Carvana by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

