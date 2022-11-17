Analysts Issue Forecasts for MEI Pharma, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MEI Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MEI Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share.

MEIP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

MEIP opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 103.01% and a negative net margin of 98.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

