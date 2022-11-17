Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 2.0% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $288.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,944. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.86.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.73.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

