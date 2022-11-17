Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.11.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $317.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,026. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $339.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

