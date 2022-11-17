American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 833,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 755,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 191,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 48.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the first quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Trading Down 1.5 %

AWR traded down $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $95.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,974. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.37. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.06.

American States Water Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American States Water from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

