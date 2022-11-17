American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 148.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,665 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $23,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after purchasing an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,982,000 after buying an additional 641,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.74 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day moving average of $94.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

