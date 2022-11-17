American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 7,890,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,627,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,904,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,461,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 243,792 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,745,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,821,000 after acquiring an additional 72,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 77,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,948 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE AXL traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. 759,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,276. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 964.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.