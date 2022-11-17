American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 7,890,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,627,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,904,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,461,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 243,792 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,745,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,821,000 after acquiring an additional 72,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 77,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,948 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE AXL traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. 759,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,276. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 964.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

AXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

