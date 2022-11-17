Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 1,738.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,748 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 58.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.