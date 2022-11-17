Amdocs (DOX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) recently:

11/15/2022 – Amdocs had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $100.00.

11/15/2022 – Amdocs had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $85.00.

11/10/2022 – Amdocs had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Amdocs had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Amdocs had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $99.00 to $94.00.

10/11/2022 – Amdocs was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/27/2022 – Amdocs was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.48.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

