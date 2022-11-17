Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

AMPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Altus Power Price Performance

AMPS stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.31 and a beta of 0.67. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 258.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 146,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 25.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,086,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 217,957 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

