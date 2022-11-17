Altitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) Trading Down 1.3%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 1,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Altitude Acquisition Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTUU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 425.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000.

About Altitude Acquisition

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

