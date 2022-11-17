Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

AAMC opened at $19.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The company has a market cap of $33.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.44.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.