Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAMC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

