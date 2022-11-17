AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Update

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,186,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 1,980,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATGFF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

AltaGas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ATGFF stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More

