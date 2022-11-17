AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Update

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,186,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 1,980,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATGFF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

AltaGas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ATGFF stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

