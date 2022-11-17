Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($19.07) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) target price on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price target on Alstom in a report on Wednesday.

Alstom Price Performance

ALO opened at €25.59 ($26.38) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.08. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($26.44) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($38.53).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

