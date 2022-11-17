Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Starbucks by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,497 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,081,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $462,262,000 after purchasing an additional 599,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks stock opened at $97.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

