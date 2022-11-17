Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 7,669 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.