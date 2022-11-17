Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 28,110 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1,390.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,110 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.48.

NYSE:LOW opened at $215.13 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

