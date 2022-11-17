Alps Advisors Inc. Has $3.78 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 838.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Dollar General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its position in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $256.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.81 and a 200-day moving average of $240.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

