Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 113,016 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 113,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gentex by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,564,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,480,000 after purchasing an additional 249,822 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Gentex by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 18.1% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,217,000 after purchasing an additional 762,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

