Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 7,575 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s stock opened at $296.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.35 and its 200 day moving average is $281.04. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $403.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.67.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

