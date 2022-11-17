Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 19,620 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 222.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $143.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of -191.53 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $274.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

