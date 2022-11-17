Alpha Finance Lab Price Tops $0.0882 on Major Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $88.16 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.20 or 0.01644096 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012901 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00049301 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00048899 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.66 or 0.01736744 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001624 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

