Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $864,386.33

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $88.73 million and $864,386.33 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.70 or 0.01622074 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012829 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00047639 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.69 or 0.01729879 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

