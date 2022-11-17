Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALLT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Allot Communications from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Allot Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,916. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $155.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allot Communications

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Allot Communications worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

