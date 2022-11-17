Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Alimera Sciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $7.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
