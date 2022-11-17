Alibaba Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 340,301 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7% compared to the typical daily volume of 317,788 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 416,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 7.9 %

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group stock traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.35. 1,571,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,639,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $223.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $168.30.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.