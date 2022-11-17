Algorand Market Cap Achieves $1.87 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001584 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.87 billion and $140.84 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00077837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00060260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000256 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,327,469,617 coins and its circulating supply is 7,105,248,194 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.