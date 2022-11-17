Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.90.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$10.07 and a 52-week high of C$20.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.99.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Algonquin Power & Utilities

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.93%.

In related news, Director Christopher Huskilson acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$197,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,240 shares in the company, valued at C$595,793.10. In other news, Senior Officer Arun Banskota bought 120,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,476,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 196,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,411,980.80. Also, Director Christopher Huskilson bought 17,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$197,667.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$595,793.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

