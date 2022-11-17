Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Down 7.1% in October

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 617,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVF opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.