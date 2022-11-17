Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Up 9.6% in October

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALXGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 192,700 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.8 days.

Alexander’s Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ALX stock traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.67. Alexander’s has a one year low of $200.96 and a one year high of $275.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alexander’s to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 70.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 12.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

