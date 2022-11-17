Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Up 9.6% in October

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 192,700 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.8 days.

Alexander’s Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ALX stock traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.67. Alexander’s has a one year low of $200.96 and a one year high of $275.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

ALX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alexander’s to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 70.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 12.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

