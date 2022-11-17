Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Down 12.1% in October

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 557,900 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 634,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 251.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 578,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 413,882 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 22.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 592,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,681,000 after acquiring an additional 110,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 2,437.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 93,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Albany International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,421,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,893,000 after acquiring an additional 73,601 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the second quarter worth $4,988,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of Albany International stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.14. 2,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,136. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

AIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.