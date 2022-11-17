Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New $144,000 Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,396. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20.

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Featured Stories

