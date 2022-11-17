Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Invests $139,000 in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 103.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at $456,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 58.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Qiagen by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 266,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Qiagen Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE QGEN traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,820. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.
Qiagen Company Profile
QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
