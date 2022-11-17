Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,000 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 208,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 647,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,361,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,309,468. The company has a market capitalization of $173.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.