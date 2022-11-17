Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,210 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,439.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,583 shares of company stock valued at $676,290. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

MTB stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.42. The stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,532. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.45.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

