Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Director Sells $50,711.10 in Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 3,810 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $50,711.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 618,978 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,597.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Garry Ph.D. Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 600 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $7,968.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 8,305 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $110,124.30.

On Monday, September 12th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 1,800 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $23,940.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 22,191 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $295,362.21.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

AKYA stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $490.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 150,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,321 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 22.1% in the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 377,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 110.0% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKYA. Stephens began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Further Reading

