AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Raymond James

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AirSculpt Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

AIRS stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. AirSculpt Technologies has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $18.48.

In other AirSculpt Technologies news, CEO Aaron Rollins purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $466,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,811,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,065,183.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AirSculpt Technologies news, Director Kenneth Higgins purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,351.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Rollins bought 150,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $466,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,811,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,065,183.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 198,000 shares of company stock worth $611,850. 77.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRS. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,480,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,514,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,118,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 101.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 61.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 169,060 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

