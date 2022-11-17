Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Airgain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airgain has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.00.
Airgain Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $11.49.
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
