Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Airgain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airgain has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Airgain Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

Institutional Trading of Airgain

About Airgain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Airgain by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 165,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Airgain by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Airgain by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Airgain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

