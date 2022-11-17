AIA Group Ltd Sells 214 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in KLA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in KLA by 7.8% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 20,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in KLA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,398,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $373.24. 7,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,419. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Barclays decreased their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.28.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

