AIA Group Ltd Reduces Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,148 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.1% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 128,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,134,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,857,848.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,139,200 shares of company stock worth $119,343,006 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

