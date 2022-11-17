AIA Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 123.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.77. 2,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day moving average is $120.68. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

